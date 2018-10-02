Artist:
Ahead of the release of their fourth studio album 'Delta' this Fall, Mumford & Sons return with a sensational lyric video for the record's lead single 'Guiding Light'. 

The video for the track blends oceanic imagery with live show footage and ends with a massive crowd of supporters congregated on a beach, all as you sing along to the evocative lyrics.

It's another soaring number from the folk-pop quartet and comes two years after their last release, 'Wona' featuring Baaba Maal, The Very Best & Beatenberg. Their new album, 'Delta', has been produced by Paul Epworth.

Next month, the band will embark on a 60-date world tour to support their new record, and they are also set to perform Voodoo Festival this October.

'Delta' will be released on November 16th 2018 through Gentlemen of the Road and Island Records.

