Artist:
Song title: Lonely This Christmas
Time: 3:47 min
Year: 2010
Genre(s): Holiday
Label: EMI

Lonely This Christmas' is arguably Mud's best known single (apart from maybe 'Tiger Feet') with it reaching the Christmas number one spot on its release in 1974 and now it's no wonder it has become one of the staple tracks of the season.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Mud - Lonely This Christmas