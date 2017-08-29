The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards was certainly a night to remember on musical, political and social levels. The best that the charts have to offer descended on The Forum in Inglewood, California on Sunday (August 27th), with many marking some of the most memorable performances of the year.

Katy Perry performed at this year's MTV VMAs

Here are some of the best VMA performances:

1. P!nk - Get The Party Started, Raise Your Glass etc. Medley: All your favourite Pink hits are mashed together for one superb medley ahead of the singer's receipt of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. It includes snippets of 'Get The Party Started', 'Raise Your Glass', 'So What', 'Blow Me (One Last Kiss)', 'Don't Let Me Get Me', 'Perfect', 'Just Give Me A Reason' and 'What About Us', and sees her riding around on some kind of ATV, some impressive choreography and a lot of audience interaction.

2. Thirty Seconds to Mars ft. Travis Scott - Walk On Water: While Jared Leto is perhaps mostly remembered from the 2017 MTV VMAs for his heartfelt speech dedicated to Chester Bennington, he and his band Thirty Seconds To Mars also performed their politically charged new single 'Walk On Water' with the help of surprise guest Travis Scott. They probably had the most interesting recording of their performance, as they were shot using some kind of thermal imaging.

3. Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid - 1-800-273-8255: If Jared Leto's words weren't enough to drill in the importance of suicide awareness, Logic's newest single '1-800-273-8255' featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid will be. If you don't already know, the title of the song is the number of the US Suicide Prevention hotline, and indeed the performers were surrounded by a crowd of survivors of suicide attempts. Definitely the most powerful performance of the night.

4. DNCE ft. Rod Stewart - Do Ya Think I'm Sexy: Relative newcomers meet a rock legend in this unsual pairing, performing a modern reimagining of Rod Stewart's 1978 hit single 'Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?'. It's originally from his album 'Blondes Have More Fun', but this new duet isn't just a one off - he and DNCE have recorded a brand new version for which we can only hope is an album of further reimagined classics.

5. Katy Perry ft. Nicki Minaj - Swish Swish: It's true her hosting skills left a little to be desired, but she slayed doing what she does best. Katy Perry arrived on a giant basketball to sing one of her latest singles 'Swish Swish', which eventually spun around to reveal a latex-clad Nicki Minaj proving she is and always will be the baddest b***h on the rap scene. The song is from Katy's upcoming album 'Witness'.

6. Demi Lovato - Sorry Not Sorry: She's just announced that her newest album 'Tell Me You Love Me' is coming this September led by her newest single 'Sorry Not Sorry', and now Demi Lovato has performed that feisty tune live for the world. To make it even better, she recreated her video for the track by holding the performance at a pool, with the audience enjoying the show from the coolness of the water.

More: All the highlights from the 2017 MTV VMAs

7. Kendrick Lamar - DNA & Humble Medley: Kendrick Lamar was the big winner of the night - bagging five prizes for his 'Humble' video including Video of the Year - and his success for the night was only boosted by his medley performance of 'Humble' and his newer single 'DNA'. Complete with a spectacular lightshow and a fire performance, it was certainly one of the more memorable shows of the night.