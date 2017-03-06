Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Pictures

Mr T Pictures

Mr. T arrives at Los Angeles International (LAX) Airport - Los Angeles California United States - Monday 6th March 2017

Mr. T out and about in Beverly Hills - Los Angeles California United States - Thursday 13th August 2015

Mr. T out shopping in Beverly Hills - Los Angeles California United States - Thursday 13th August 2015

Mr. T visits a doctors' office in Beverly Hills - Hollywood California United States - Saturday 7th March 2015

Mr. T,Laurence Tureaud heads to the gym for his daily workout in Beverly Hills - Los Angeles California United States - Saturday 14th December 2013

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills - Los Angeles CA United States - Tuesday 3rd September 2013

Mr T out and about - Los Angeles California United States - Friday 3rd May 2013

Mr. T leaves the doctors office in Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills CA United States - Friday 26th April 2013

outside Judi Deli on Bedford Drive in Beverly Hills - Thursday 17th May 2012

Mr. T, real name Laurence Tureaud picks up lunch on Bedford Drive - Tuesday 6th March 2012

Mr. T (real name, Laurence Tureaud) was spotted outside a medical building in Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills, California - Monday 9th May 2011

arriving at the BBC Radio 1 studios - London, England - Friday 27th February 2009

arrives at Heathrow airport escorted by two BA stewardesses. - London, England - Tuesday 24th February 2009

2007 Taurus World Stunt Awards held at Paramount Pictures Studios - Arrivals - Los Angeles, California - Sunday 20th May 2007

Contactmusic 2017 Exclusive

