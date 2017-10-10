Morrissey is back with his first album in three years entitled 'Low In High School' and, as the title suggests it explores the social, political and economical mindsets of today's youth. Of course, the opinionated singer has always been a vocal figure when it comes to world issues, so with the climate as it is, he couldn't resist putting it to music.

The 58-year-old Brit confessed his worries for the futures of young people in the modern world, especially when considering how much as changed for them over the last decade. Their lives are more uncertain than ever - and certainly different to when he was a 'carefree' teen.

'My concern wanders to anyone feeling academically or spiritually low in high school... directionless or hopeless', he told Rolling Stone in an interview. 'Can young people ever be carefree again? It's a question.'

He adds that the general theme surrounding the record is 'rage in the blood', and claims that it's 'certainly louder' than his previous album, 2014's 'World Peace Is None of Your Business', with 'endless hooks'.

'There is, I find, always so much to say and play', he continues, revealing that he was aiming for 'something closer to the truth' with his latest release. 'Good chart music does not need to be completely impersonal.'

And as for what kind of 'truth' he ended up tackling with songs like lead single 'Spent The Day In Bed', he looks at today's politics. 'The political elite has stopped breathing, and the people and politicians everywhere are openly in a state of mutual contempt', he said. 'Translate all of this into great music and life becomes hopeful.'

Morrissey re-teamed with producer Joe Chiccarelli for 'Low In High School', and he's set to promote it on an American tour which begins at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall in Portland, Oregon on October 31st and concludes at Boston's Orpheum Theatre on December 7th.

'Low In High School' will be released on November 17th 2017.