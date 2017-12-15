Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock is to step down from his production company after taking to social media to admit to past sexual misconduct and harassment of female colleagues.

The director, who became famous for his Super Size Me documentary film about McDonald’s in 2004, posted a lengthy confession via his Twitter account on Thursday evening (December 14th), which detailed an occasion in which he had sex with a female classmate only to later learn that she believed she had been raped.

“When I was in college, a girl who I hooked up with on a one night stand accused me of rape,” Spurlock wrote. “Not outright. There were no charges or investigations, but she wrote about the instance in a short story writing class and called me by name.”

Morgan Spurlock has stepped down from his production company

He also admitted that he had sexually harassed a female colleague at his production company, Warrior Poets. “I would call my female assistant ‘hot pants’ or ‘sex pants’ when I was yelling to her from the other side of the office. Something I thought was funny at the time, but then realized I had completely demeaned and belittled her to a place of non-existence.”

He added: “When she decided to quit, she came to me and said if I didn’t pay her a settlement, she would tell everyone. Being who I was, it was the last thing I wanted, so of course, I paid. I paid for peace of mind. I paid for her silence and cooperation. Most of all, I paid so I could remain who I was.”

“As of today, Morgan Spurlock will be stepping down effective immediately,” his Warrior Poets co-founder and partner Jeremy Chilnick and partner Matthew Galkin said in a joint statement later the same day. “We will continue to lead the company as equal partners, producing, distributing and creating from our independent production company.”

Elsewhere in his post, the 47 year old admitted to infidelity in his romantic life. “I have been unfaithful to every wife and girlfriend I have ever had,” it read.

Spurlock also revealed that he experienced sexual abuse when he was younger, and that his father had left the family. He also shared that he suffers from depression and alcoholism.

