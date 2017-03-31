Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Pictures

Morgan Freeman Pictures

"Going In Style" New York Premiere - New York New York United States - Friday 31st March 2017

Morgan Freeman
Morgan Freeman, Zach Braff, Michael Caine, Ann-margret and Alan Arkin
Morgan Freeman
Zach Braff and Morgan Freeman
Morgan Freeman
Morgan Freeman, Zach Braff, Michael Caine, Ann-margret and Alan Arkin
Morgan Freeman
Morgan Freeman
Morgan Freeman
Morgan Freeman
Zach Braff and Morgan Freeman
Morgan Freeman

16th Annual AARP The Magazine's Movies For Grownups Awards - Beverly Hills California United States - Tuesday 7th February 2017

Lori Mccreary and Morgan Freeman
Lori Mccreary and Morgan Freeman
Morgan Freeman
Morgan Freeman
Lori Mccreary and Morgan Freeman
Lori Mccreary and Morgan Freeman
Morgan Freeman
Morgan Freeman
Lori Mccreary and Morgan Freeman
Morgan Freeman
Morgan Freeman
Morgan Freeman

2017 Breakthrough Prize awards - Arrivals - San Francisco California United States - Sunday 4th December 2016

Linda Keena and Morgan Freeman

World premiere of 'Now You See Me 2' - Arrivals - New York City New York United States - Monday 6th June 2016

Morgan Freeman
Morgan Freeman
Alexis Freeman and Morgan Freeman
Morgan Freeman
Morgan Freeman
Alexis Freeman and Morgan Freeman
Morgan Freeman
Morgan Freeman
Alexis Freeman and Morgan Freeman

World Premiere of 'Now You See Me: The Second Act' - Arrivals - New York City New York United States - Tuesday 7th June 2016

4th Annual CBS Television Studios Summer Soiree - Arrivals - West Hollywood California United States - Thursday 2nd June 2016

43rd Chaplin Award Gala Honoring Morgan Freeman - Arrivals - New York City New York United States - Monday 25th April 2016

'The Story Of God' narrated by Morgan Freeman - Arrivals - New York New York United States - Tuesday 22nd March 2016

Morgan Freeman arrives at the 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' - Los Angeles California United States - Wednesday 2nd March 2016

Premiere of Focus Features' 'London Has Fallen' - Los Angeles California United States - Tuesday 1st March 2016

3rd Annual unite4:humanity - Beverly Hills California United States - Thursday 25th February 2016

AARP's 15th Annual Movies for GrownUps Awards - Arrivals - Los Angeles California United States - Monday 8th February 2016

Hamptons International Film Festival - East Hampton New York United States - Saturday 10th October 2015

Hamptons International Film Festival - 'The C Word' - Screening - East Hampton New York United States - Friday 9th October 2015

New York premiere of 'Ted 2' - New York City United States - Wednesday 24th June 2015

Morgan Freeman

Popular

Morgan Freeman - World premiere of 'Now You See Me 2' held at AMC Loews Lincoln Square - Arrivals -...

World premiere of 'Now You See Me 2' - Arrivals

Morgan Freeman - World premiere of 'Now You See Me 2' held at AMC Loews Lincoln Square - Arrivals -...

Morgan Freeman, The Dark Knight Rises World Premiere - Outside Arrivals New York City, USA - 17.07.12

Morgan Freeman, The Dark Knight Rises World Premiere - Outside Arrivals New York City, USA - 17.07.12

