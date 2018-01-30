With just under a week to go until the 'Super Bowl' airs for NFL fans across the globe once more, information surrounding the multi-million dollar commercials that will air during the event has started to come out. One of those that looks set to make a huge splash will involve the likes of Peter Dinklage, Missy Elliott, Busta Rhymes and Morgan Freeman.

Morgan Freeman swaps his iconic voice with that of Missy Elliott

Advertising Doritos Blaze and Mountain Dew Ice, the clip is directed by Nabil Elderkin and features Freeman lip-syncing to Missy Elliott's hit single, 'Get Ur Freak On'. It's not something we ever thought we'd see Freeman doing, but when the ad officially premieres this coming weekend, we imagine it'll have millions of tongues wagging.

Freeman may not be somebody who's all-knowledgeable about the world of rap, but he's more than capable of keeping up with the lyrics in this new release!

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor said of his time filming the commercial: "It wasn't hard to do or to catch on to. I was surprised how quickly I could learn the words. Rapping doesn't come naturally to me, but it was a painless experience. A terrific director, too. I was encouraged by them that with each take it looked great."

He also spoke more about his history of acting, and how at one point early on in his career, he had to stick to commercials to make a living. He did have a warning for up-and-comers, however: "Back in the day, when it was about paying the rent and putting food on the table, I went through a period of doing commercials. You have to be careful, though, it's possible to get stuck in commercials and find it hard to get work outside of that. I didn't want to wind up as a commercial actor."

Freeman is without a doubt one of the most exciting talents in entertainment, having taken on a number of high-profile roles, both silly and serious. It's great to see him let his hair down all over again in this commercial, and after seeing it for the first time, we can't imagine anybody else replacing him!

The 'Super Bowl' will air on February 4, 2018.