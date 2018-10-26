Mollie King has been revealed as the new co-host of BBC Radio 1’s weekend breakfast programming, alongside Matt Edmondson.

They’ll be taking over the breakfast slot on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays as part of Radio 1’s three-day weekend schedule, with Greg James stepping in for the other four days of the week following the departure earlier this year of Nick Grimshaw after six years in the job.

Mollie, a former member of The Saturdays and a contestant on last year’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, said she was “blown away” to be asked to co-host breakfast.

“I remember the buzz I got when I first walked into Radio 1 as a guest, ten years ago, and that buzz is still with me now every time I step through the studio doors,” the singer said.

Mollie King has presented with Matt Edmondson since February 2018

In his statement, Matt Edmondson joked: “Getting to present the Radio 1 breakfast show three days a week is an absolute dream come true, as is working with Mollie (a nightmare is technically still a dream).”

Edmondson has been presenting on Radio 1 since 2010 in various timeslots and with other people, but King is newer to the station, signing up back in February this year after her profile received a significant boost from her participation in ‘Strictly’ in 2017, reaching the semi-final.

More: Nick Grimshaw quits Radio 1 breakfast show after six years

As a result of the shake-up, presenting duo Dev and Alice will be taking over the now-vacant afternoon slot at weekends. In a statement of their own, the pair said they were happy to move to afternoons.

“The thing we will really miss is setting that 4am alarm, but in time we think we might get used to it,” Dev and Alice said.

“We love doing the show together, and the afternoons have such a good energy about them - these shows are ideal for our sense of humour and the kind of things we like to talk about.”

More: Radio 1 DJs Nick Grimshaw and Greg James found after 22-hour national game of hide and seek