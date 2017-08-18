As an alumnus of the ever-popular dancing show and with experience of its pressures, Frankie Bridge has backed her former Saturdays bandmate Mollie King as she prepares for this year’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ – but revealed that King is nervous about getting to grips with things.

Frankie, who appeared in the 2014 edition of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ alongside professional dancer Kevin Clifton, said that although her friend would “look amazing” would “love” the experience, she’s stressing about getting through the early weeks and hitting the ground running.

“She finds it a little bit harder to pick things up and that is what she’s panicking about,” she told Christine Bleakley during an appearance on ITV’s ‘Lorraine’ on Friday morning (August 18th).

Mollie King was the first contestant to be announced for 2017's 'Strictly Come Dancing'

However, she’ll be supportive of King throughout her journey on ‘Strictly’, suggesting she knew she would be cut out for it when Kevin occasionally joined in the band’s rehearsals.

“I can’t wait. You know what I’m not surprised at all because when I was doing it, Kevin [Clifton] sometimes came to work with me on little bits of rehearsal and she always wanted to have a go with Kevin.”

More: ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ reveals Len Goodman’s successor as head judge

Frankie, 28, and her pro partner Kevin enjoyed a terrific run on the 12th series, eventually finishing as one of the two runners-up to Caroline Flack and Pasha Kovalev.

“I was like, please just enjoy it because it’ll be over so soon. I wish I could do it every year!” she gushed as she remembered her experiences with the show.

Frankie Bridge was runner-up in 2014

30 year old King was the first contestant to be revealed this year, and will be joining Susan Calman, Aston Merrygold, Joe McFadden, Reverend Richard Coles, Gemma Atkinson, Ruth Langsford and Davood Ghadami who have already been announced for the 15th season of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.

Of course, it will be the first series without long-time head judge Len Goodman, who retired at the end of the 2016 series, with ballroom dancing pro Shirley Ballas replacing him from this series onwards.

More: Ed Balls finally eliminated from ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2016 after unlikely run