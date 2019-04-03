Artist:
Song title: Poison the Well Lyric
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Alternative

It's been four years since their sixth album 'Strangers to Ourselves', and now Modest Mouse are back with a new song entitled 'Poison the Well'. The band are also set to hit the road with The Black Keys this year, ending in November. 

