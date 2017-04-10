MNEK doesn't think he has a ''good enough physique'' to wear just a pair of dungarees out in public.

The 22-year-old singer and songwriter shared a picture of him sporting a light denim printed pair of dungarees on social media over the weekend, and although he claimed the sunny British weather made him feel ''very bold'', he still felt he needed to cover up and change his outfit because of his body shape.

Alongside the picture, which he shared on his Instagram account, the artist - whose full name is Uzoechi 'Uzo' Emenike - wrote: ''sun had me feeling real bold so i was VERY close to wearing just this to the park earlier today . i put a shirt on in the end, i have good home training and not nearly a good enough physique to pull it off in public. (sic).''

Although the 'Never Forget You ' hitmaker was too shy to venture out in the attire, he shared a photograph of him in the garment because he found a good angle to pose, which made him feel comfortable to broadcast on the photo-sharing site.

The powerhouse's post continued: ''but, angles are my best friend and yours. so here it is for the gram. (sic).''