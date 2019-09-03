Artist:
Song title: Throw It Back
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Rap, Hip-hop

Missy Elliott returns after 14 years with a new project entitled 'Iconology (EP)', featuring lead single 'Throw It Back'. It's been a long time coming, but we're glad to have this veteran hip hop star back.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Missy Elliott - Throw It Back...

Missy Elliott Im Better ft. Lamb...

Faith Evans - I Deserve It...

Beyoncé;Free;MC Lyte;Missy Elliott - Fighting Temptation

Fantasia feat. Kelly Rowland & Missy...

Little Mix feat. Missy Elliott -...

Missy Elliott - Nobodys Perfect (Explicit)

Missy Elliott - Nobodys Perfect (Clean)

Missy Elliott - Work

Missy Elliott - Tush