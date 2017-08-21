A new online petition is calling for the replacement of a Confederate monument in Virginia with one of rapper Missy Elliott.

Nathan Coflin, a native of Virginia, posted a petition via Change.org calling on local politicians in the town of Portsmouth to remove a 35-foot Confederate memorial placed in the late 1800s, honouring “the Confederate dead of Portsmouth and Norfolk County”.

Also, he’s asking that the local authorities replace it with a statue of Missy ‘Misdemeanour’ Elliott, the award-winning rapper and producer, as she was born in Portsmouth.

Missy Elliott hails from the town of Portsmouth, Virginia

“Getting this statue put up will be a lot of work and you may ask yourself is it worth it? I say yes and ask you to join me in letting us work it. Together we can put white supremacy down, flip it and reverse it. Let us come together in getting City Council to erect this statue in honor of Missy Elliott and all those in the great City of Portsmouth who work it each and every day. Ycamerpus Etihw!”

The 46 year old global star has sold more than 30 million albums in the U.S. alone and has won five Grammy Awards in her career. However, she’s not released a studio album in 12 years, since 2005’s The Cookbook, although she did tease a new single at the start of this year.

Last week, protestors gathered at the monument in an effort get it moved from Court Street to the Cedar Grove Cemetery, local news station WAVY reported. The town’s mayor agreed, saying “we don’t need to continue fighting the Civil War” and that the Confederate dead will be memorialised elsewhere in the town.

“Missy is Portsmouth’s hometown icon,” Coflin told The Huffington Post on Monday (August 21st). “The mayor of Portsmouth has already declared his support for moving the current monument from where it stands to a nearby cemetery where Confederate soldiers are buried. This will leave a void where the current one stands. Missy represents the diversity of Portsmouth and what hard work and perseverance can do. An inspiration to the town.”

At the time of writing, the petition has 24,000 of its required 25,000 signatures.

