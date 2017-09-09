Long-running CW series 'Supernatural' will be making its return next month in the US for an incredible 13th season, and as is tradition, information about what fans should expect from the new batch of episodes is slowly making its way to viewers as the days go by.

Misha Collins WILL return to 'Supernatural'

In season 12, we all saw the angel Castiel (Misha Collins) go through some of his most traumatic and challenging events to-date, with his apparent death taking place and hints at his exit. Whilst that sounds like something pretty finite for those who aren't aware of the show's usual goings on, in the world of 'Supernatural', there's always the chance to come back from something like that in this universe.

With Castiel being such a fan-favourite character in the 'Supernatural' world, would writers really strip him away from viewers forevermore? Apparently not...

Chatting with TV Line in preparation for this autumn's US programming, 'Supernatural' executive producer Andrew Dabb explained: "That being said, when we pick up our season he’s more dead than people usually get on our show. Castiel has a big role to play for us, but that may not be as soon as some people are hoping."

Exactly what the future holds for Castiel remains to be seen, but from Dabb's comments it seems clear that he has a huge part in the overarching narrative of the series for the foreseeable future. Where that will take his character and whether or not he will survive through to whenever 'Supernatural' comes to an end is another question altogether.

For the immediate future however, Castiel may not be playing a major part in proceedings for at least a few episodes. That'll mean viewers' appetite for the character will grow, meaning that when he does make a return, it'll be more triumphant than ever before.

'Supernatural' season 13 premieres on The CW in the US on October 12. No UK premiere date has yet been given.