Miranda Lambert has admitted ''music is medicine'' as she opened up about her candid and personal double album 'The Weight of These Wings'.

The singer - who released the autobiogaphical record last November - performed a special concert this week alongside 15 of her 24 co-writers from the LP at Marathon Music Works in Nashville, and took the time to open up about the stories behind some of the songs.

As reported by People, she told the crowd: ''Music is medicine - it truly is.''

The star paid tribute to the host of collaborators joining her at the intimate and special acoustic event, telling the audience about the impact they had on the creative process for her.

She added: ''The people in this room tonight who came here to support me, they had my back the whole time, and I'm just so thankful and humbled by it.''

Speaking openly about the time of her life that inspired the songs, Miranda - who has been with Anderson East for two years - delved into her divorce from Blake Shelton.

Talking about the emotional track 'Vice', she said: ''[Writing it meant] the privilege and blessing of being able to write songs and use that to, like, get you through it.

''And people, like Shane and Josh that day - and everybody that's here tonight that's a songwriter on this record - just completely embraced where I was, whatever day that was. ... I was kind of all over the map, and these people were in the trenches with me.''

And on the subject of the song 'Ugly Nights', Miranda admitted she was inspired by her struggle with drinking during her breakup.

She added: ''Just pretty much this whole record ... I did start drinking a lot. And I did go to bars in midtown [Nashville] ... And I had to pick up my car. It'd been there three days. Yeah ... and I still had mascara on from the first day. So these gals came over and we were gonna write a song, and I had written it on my way home from picking up my car.''