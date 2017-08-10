Miranda Lambert didn't want her most recent album to be a ''breakup record''.

The 33-year-old singer may have been in the middle of her divorce from Blake Shelton when she was working on 'The Weight of These Wings' but she deliberately swayed away from making the LP all about the split.

She told Billboard magazine: ''I walked in with guns blazing. I just knew one thing: I didn't want a breakup record. I was like, 'Let's feel it all.' I was ready to have the days where I can't even stand up and the days where I'm celebrating.''

Singer-songwriter Brandy Clark added: ''She's not afraid to bare her soul. She could have written a whole man-hating record, but she went to a vulnerable, honest place. To be vulnerable you must be strong, and that's what she is.''

Meanwhile, Miranda previously revealed her year had been full of ''heartache'' and ''healing'' following the split.

Writing on her Instagram page, she shared: ''The last year of my life has been one of heartache and healing. Of learning to be honest .... Accepting the flaws and celebrating the smiles. Finding peace in dark places ... having some moments alone with me. Facing fears and feelings... All of them. I got to know my guitars ... became friends with a pencil and paper ... Used melodies to lead me places I had never been ... Made music with my friends. Because music is medicine. This means the world to me. Thank you for joining me on this journey.''