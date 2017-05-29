Miranda Kerr has tied the knot with her fiancé, Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel, in an intimate but “lavish and classy” ceremony with just select friends and family in attendance, in California this weekend.

The 34 year old Australian model married billionaire Spiegel, eight years her junior, at his home in Brentwood, Los Angeles on Saturday (May 27th). It was attended by no more than 50 guests, according to reports, with all of those attending being chauffeured to Spiegel’s sprawling property. Employees and caterers had been spotted setting up the party in the grounds of the house hours beforehand.

“For a small wedding, it has been a huge production,” a source told People. “The wedding and reception are intimate, but lavish and classy. Miranda has been very involved. She has great taste and knew exactly what she wanted. She is very sweet. She is ecstatic to marry Evan.”

Kerr was previously married to British actor Orlando Bloom until 2013 and has a six year old son, Flynn, with him.

She met the Snapchat founder and CEO Spiegel, 26 years old, at a Louis Vuitton dinner in 2014, and were rumoured to have been dating for a few months before they confirmed their relationship in June 2015.

The couple then announced their engagement in July 2016, making the announcement via Spiegel’s app.

“Evan and Miranda looked at many different options for where they wanted to have their wedding, but their backyard was what felt most intimate and perfect,” a source told E! News about why they selected Spiegel’s $12 million home. “They kept it small with only those people that mean the most to them.”

