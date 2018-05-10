Miranda Kerr has given birth to her second baby – and her first with husband Evan Spiegel – according to new reports.

The couple welcomed their son, named Hart, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles earlier this week on Monday (May 7th), according to TMZ. Born at 11:53pm, Hart is named after Spiegel’s grandfather.

It’s the first child for the couple, who tied the knot at a small ceremony in June 2017. Kerr starting dating 27 year old Spiegel, the billionaire founder of social media platform Snapchat, in 2015, and they announced their engagement early the following year.

For 35 year old Kerr, of course, it’s the second time at parenthood, having welcomed a son named Flynn, now aged seven, back in January 2011 with her ex-husband Orlando Bloom. They divorced in 2013, after a three year marriage.

“Words cannot explain how happy we are to welcome our beautiful son into our family,” the family said in a statement to People this week. “Miranda is doing well and Flynn is excited to be a big brother. Thank you for the kind words and wishes during this very special time.”

The couple announced back in November last year that they were expecting their first child, around six months after they tied the knot at Spiegel’s home in Brentwood, California in what was described as a “small but lavish” ceremony in the press.

Kerr, a former Victoria’s Secret model, revealed that she and British actor Bloom had agreed to wait six months before introducing their son Flynn to Spiegel. “Evan met Flynn, so yeah, things are going well. Orlando thinks he's great. We're just a modern family now!” she told the Daily Mail two years ago.

