Mira Sorvino's father is still absolutely furious after hearing about his daughter's ordeal at the hands of disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein. He's even gone as far as to threaten to kill him if he ever meets him, and is adamant that he be jailed for life.

The 78-year-old actor told TMZ just how 'furious' he was when he found out that Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed Mira in a hotel room in the early 1990s, around the time that she was shooting 'Mighty Aphrodite'. Reporters asked for his comment on suggestions that she was 'blackballed' in Hollywood after refusing his advances.

'If I were to answer you I might put everybody in jeopardy', Paul said as he was leaving Bristol Farms on Tuesday (January 2nd 2018). 'But if I meet him on the street... he oughta hope that he goes to jail, because if we come across I think he'll be lying on the floor, somehow, magically.'

Paul remains convinced that the producer will get a custodial sentence, otherwise he will deliver justice himself. 'He's gonna go to jail. Oh yeah. That son of a b***h', he continued. 'Good for him if he goes, because if not, he has to meet me. And I will kill the motherf***er. Real simple.'

He insists that he had no idea what had happened between Mira and Harvey at the time, insisting: 'If I had known it, he would not be walking. He'd be in a wheelchair.'

'My daughter's a wonderful person. A courageous and wonderful human being that doesn't deserve to have been treated this way by that pig', he adds. 'So this pig will get his comeuppance. The law will get him. He's gonna go to jail and die in jail, But if he doesn't: Harvey, come here! I've got some news for you!'

Though he admits that he wouldn't really 'kill' the guy like he initially said. 'I'll just slap him around, I won't do anything terrible', he says.

Mira Sorvino later praised her father in a post on Twitter, labelling him 'the most loving father' and 'best grandpa ever'.