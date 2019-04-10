Artist:
Song title: Hey Lover ft. Alison Mosshart
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Alternative

Los Angeles trio Mini Mansions have teamed up with Alison Mosshart for a new single entitled 'Hey Lover', just two months after they dropped 'GummyBear'. They are set to unveil their third studio album - and first in four years - 'Guy Walks Into a Bar...' later this year. 

