Fans might well be just excited as Mindy Kaling is about her first pregnancy, so they'll be eager to hear her thoughts on this thrilling time of her life. She recently opened up about how unique an experience the whole thing is for her, and who she is taking parenting cues from.

It was revealed last month that the 38-year-old comic actress was expecting her first child, having told Oprah Winfrey and a number of other friends the exciting news. And while she's choosing to remain silent on who the father of the child is, she is happy to share her feelings on her pregnancy.

'It's so unknown to me. I have a lot of control over a lot of aspects of my life, and this is one where I'm like, 'OK, it's out of my hands,' which is kind of a fun feeling', she told Sunday Today in an interview.

Plus, she reveals the one thing that she is most looking forward to in becoming a mother. 'It's so easy to criticize parenting until you're a parent, so one of the nice things about becoming a parent is that I'll be able to openly criticize other parenting because I will have a child', she quipped.

Every new parent needs a role model, however, so who will Mindy be taking tips from in the parenting department? Why, it's her late mother Swati Chokalingam of course! 'My mom was incredibly fierce and so devoted to us and just loved us and really wanted us to be happy no matter what we did', she continued. 'My career choice was not something that she was familiar with and she was just so supportive of that. And if I can give that to my child, just that open-mindedness, I'd be so happy.'

The pregnancy couldn't have come at a better time in her life either, as she's about to oversee the final season of her show 'The Mindy Project' which airs on September 12th.

You can watch the full interview with Mindy Kaling on September 10th 2017.