Christmas came early for Mindy Kaling who welcomed her first child - a daughter named Katherine Swati Kaling — at 10:50 a.m. on Friday, December 15.

The exciting news was confirmed by People magazine via the birth certificate, but the notoriously private star is yet to comment.

Mindy Kaling welcomed daughter Katherine Swati Kaling last Friday

Mindy, 38, honoured her late mother Swati, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2012, with her daughter’s middle name.

Rumours of Mindy’s pregnancy first began in July, but the news wasn’t confirmed until her ‘Wrinkle In Time’ co-star Oprah Winfrey spilled the beans in an interview with People.

Later Mindy told Ellen DeGeneres that she could forgive her famous friend for letting out her secret because, well, she’s Oprah Winfrey!

“If anyone is going to announce big news about your private life, Oprah Winfrey is the person,” Mindy told Ellen in October.

“You can’t complain that much about it. And you also can’t be like, “Hey, Oprah, zip it’ — because she’s almost like a religious figure.

"I actually thought, 'Well, OK, if there's one person I have to tell my daughter about that revealed her existence to the world, Oprah's pretty good," she added. "At a certain point, I was like, you can't take it back, so I thought—there are worse things.”

Mindy has not publicly revealed the identity of her child’s father and according to People magazine, not even her close friends know.

“She is not telling anyone, not even close friends, who the father is,” a source told the magazine in July, adding that Mindy was “not dating anyone at the moment.”

Mindy will next be seen in ‘A Wrinkle In Time’ alongside Reese Witherspoon and Oprah Winfrey.