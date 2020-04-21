Millie Mackintosh admits ''it's been a hell of a ride'' going through pregnancy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 30-year-old reality star - who is expecting her first child with husband Hugo Taylor - has opened up on her journey as her due date edges closer, and she revealed she is grateful for the support network she has helping her through such a tough time.

She wrote on Instagram: ''One things for sure, it's been a hell of a ride being heavily pregnant in a time that'll go down in history, but I feel very lucky I've had so much support from Hugo, friends and family and of course all of you #nearlythere #thirdtrimester #wegotthis (sic)''

The former 'Made In Chelsea' star shared a number of memories from her pregnancy thus far, including her a holiday with Hugo, 33, in Indonesia last year when the coupe didn't know she was expecting.

She added: ''I was pregnant but didn't know yet. Then came the day we found out we were officially expecting and our lives changed forever.

''Another highlight was finding out that we were having a little girl, I wore a pink dress to share the news!

''It really sank in that we were going to have a daughter when my stylist's little girl tried to talk to my baby bump, I couldn't stop crying happy tears!''

Millie admitted pregnancy has helped her appreciate her own mother, who is set to become a grandma for the first time.

However, it hasn't always been easy and the TV star revealed she suffers when ''the hormones really kick in''.

She continued: ''With the highs come the lows and some days the hormones really kick in and the tears flow for no reason but that's all part and parcel of making a life!''

The mum-to-be recently explained she is determined to stay positive for the health of her baby, despite such difficult circumstances.

Last month, she said: ''With a little under 8 weeks to go until our daughter is due to arrive, the situation the world finds itself in with Coronavirus is very much a concern.

''Even though I'm fully aware that worrying gets you nowhere, it's understandable to be anxious about my baby arriving during this time, our natural instinct is to protect!''