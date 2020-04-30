Millie Mackintosh's pregnancy has been ''a real blessing''.

The former 'Made In Chelsea' star announced she would be signing off social media for a while as she prepared to give birth to her first child.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Signing off for a while - looking back on the last nine months, despite it's challenges, it's been a real blessing.''

And Millie also thanked her followers for their ''unwavering support''.

She added in the post: ''The unwavering support I've had from you all as a community has been such a comfort to me. Social media, for all its negatives, really has some sparkling gems of positivity along the way and connecting with you all has really helped me through my pregnancy struggles. When I return I shall continue to be open and honest sharing my experiences and early days of motherhood. Until then, it's with a huge, heartfelt thank you from me for all the support. Now onto the next part of the journey! #fourthtrimester #seeyouontheotherside (sic)''

Meanwhile, Millie previously admitted she is ''anxious'' about giving birth during the coronavirus outbreak.

The 30-year-old reality star shared: ''With a little under 8 weeks to go until our daughter is due to arrive, the situation the world finds itself in with Coronavirus is very much a concern. Even though I'm fully aware that worrying gets you nowhere, it's understandable to be anxious about my baby arriving during this time, our natural instinct is to protect!

''The final pregnancy stretch brings with it a whole wave of emotions and as I'm trying to get into nesting mode, the world around me is in panic mode! I certainly didn't envision my daughter arriving into the world during the throes of a pandemic, however, that is where we are and instead of resisting it and causing internal personal panic I am trying to embrace the uncertainty by taking each day as it comes and enjoying this enforced maternity leave.''