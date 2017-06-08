We're drawing ever closer to the season two premiere of 'Stranger Things' and now the cast and the Duffer brothers have opened up about what we can expect from it. They've upped the ante on the horror, and they're answering a lot of questions raised at the end of the first season.

What happens to Will in 'Stranger Things' season two?

The cast and creators of 'Stranger Things' showed up to Netflix's FYSee Space to speak about the hugely anticipated second season, which comes to screens this Fall. We already know to expect the return of Millie Bobby Brown's character Eleven, as well as a host of new characters, and they've insisted that this new season will be 'scarier', 'darker and more eerie'.

'It's a little bit bigger, and the horror factor goes up', said co-creator Matt Duffer. 'There are more characters, and we spend more time with different characters. The scope is larger and moves faster.'

Ross Duffer elaborated with the kind of horror that season two will bring. 'Last season, a lot of the horror and a lot of what was happening with Will was off screen in the Upside down', he said. 'That's not the case [in Season 2]. The horror is more up-close and personal.'

Probably the biggest question about the upcoming season is: what is happening to Noah Schnapp's character Will? Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike, confesses that 'something happens to Will in the first couple of episodes that's very, very disturbing'. Sounds ominous. But how are his friends taking it?

'They know he is not well', says Gaten Matarazzo who plays Dustin. 'But they are just trying to pretend [nothing] happened.'

More returning cast members include Winona Ryder, David Harbour and Caleb McLaughlin, while Sean Astin, Paul Reiser, Brett Gelman and Will Chase join the show for the first time.

'Stranger Things' season two arrives on Netflix on October 31st 2017.