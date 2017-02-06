A brand new teaser trailer for the upcoming second season of 'Stranger Things' was unveiled during the Super Bowl on Sunday, plus we also find out when exactly we can expect to see it this year. The bad news is, we've a long time to wait yet.

The Stranger Things cast returns

The good news is, we now have plans in place for Halloween 2017. The trailer for the critically acclaimed sci-fi-fantasy series was launched yesterday (February 5th 2017), kicking off with a very 80s Eggo advert (obviously Eleven's favourite food), and we see Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) and Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin) in full Ghostbusters costumes.

Flashes of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) are there too - it was touch and go whether the star of the first season would make a return to the second season after she seemingly disappeared into the Upside Down after defeating the Demogorgon. But it seems her fate will be determined in the forthcoming episodes after all.

Whatever these kids are facing now though, even with Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) back safe at home, it's clear that no-one in their hometown of Hawkins is safe from the monsters that are laying in wait in portals everywhere.

Matt and Ross Duffer's 'Stranger Things' has just picked up a prize at the Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, having also won TV Program of the Year at the AFI Awards, and Outstanding Music Supervision at the Hollywood Music In Media Awards. It's also currently nominated for two Grammys for Best Score Soundtrack.

'A year after Will's return, everything seems back to normal', reads the official new synopsis. 'But a darkness lurks just beneath the surface, threatening all of Hawkins.'

'Stranger Things' season 2 is set to air on Netflix October 31st 2017.