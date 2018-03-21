Say what you like about 'Stranger Things', but those young actors are without doubt the sweetest people on this Earth. Millie Bobby Brown and Gaten Matarazzo made one fan's day after comforting them when no-one showed up to their incredible 'Stranger Things' themed birthday party.

For most of us, if someone we know was throwing an Upside Down party, we'd be there in a flash. But one young Filipino boy was left distinctly disappointed when none of his friends turned up for his bash - a real shame given the amount of effort that had clearly gone into preparations. His older sister took to Twitter to share the sad story.

'My brother invited 8 of his classmates for his 'Stranger Things' themed birthday party and none of their punk selves showed up', Ayen wrote in a post accompanied by a string of photos featuring a 'Stranger Things' birthday cake, Demogorgon Blood punch, Christmas lights and a mouth-watering buffet.

data-lang="en"> my brother invited 8 of his classmates for his stranger things themed bday party & none of their punk selves showed up pic.twitter.com/Rw8wC5uNjo — ayen (@ayenalambat) March 18, 2018

She was immediately inundated with endless support from her fellow social media users, who included the cast of the hit Netflix show themselves. Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven in the series, was the first to offer some words of comfort - and beg an invite.

'What!!!! Oh well, you can let them all know that everyone on behalf on 'Stranger Things' would've come!' Millie wrote. 'I think you're awesome and next year I would like an invite... Please?'

Never one to be left out of a party invite, Gaten soon chimed in and noticed something distinctly missing from the food spread. 'Count me in too! I'll bring the chocolate pudding', he replied.

Now all that's left is for Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp and Finn Wolfhard to join the party, though they are yet to offer their support for the birthday boy. Still, best present ever to be noticed by the 'Stranger Things' crew; we sure hope it made up for the quiet party.