Netflix have acquired the rights to the 'Enola Holmes' film.

The streaming service will release the new film, in which Millie Bobby Brown plays the younger sister of Arthur Conan Doyle's fictional English private detective Sherlock Holmes.

The project is based on a series of novels by Nancy Springer and the movie, an adaptation of first book 'The Case of the Missing Marquess', has already been filmed but post-production is on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak.

There are six books in the series; 'The Case of the Missing Marquess', 'The Case of the Left-Handed Lady', 'The Case of the Bizarre Bouquets', 'The Case of the Peculiar Pink Fan', 'The Case of the Cryptic Crinoline' and 'The Case of the Gypsy Goodbye', and if the first film is a success it will be the start of sleuthing franchise.

A synopsis for the motion picture reads: ''Based on the beloved Edgar-nominated book series, Enola Holmes tell the story of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes' rebellious teen sister Enola, a gifted super-sleuth in her own right who often outsmarts her brilliant siblings.

''When her mother mysteriously disappears on her 16th birthday, Enola seeks help from her older brothers. But soon realising they're less interested in solving the case than in packing her off to finishing school, Enola does the only thing a smart, resourceful and fearless young 1880s woman can do... she runs away to London to find her.

''Meeting a cast of memorable characters along the way, Enola's caught in the middle of a conspiracy that could alter the course of political history. Enola Holmes puts a dynamic new female twist on the world's greatest detective and his brilliant family.''

Millie is joined by a star-studded cast in the film, with Henry Cavill and Sam Claflin playing Sherlock and Mycroft respectively.

Helena Bonham Carter plays the missing mother, Eudoria Holmes, whilst Fiona Shaw and Frances de la Tour also star.

The movie has been directed by Harry Bradbeer, who helmed the second series of 'Fleabag'. The script was written by Jack Thorne.