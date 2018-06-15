Millie Bobby Brown has deleted her Twitter account after being on the receiving end of a targeted campaign of homophobic abuse.

The 14 year old actress, one of the young stars of Netflix’s smash hit ‘Stranger Things’, has been the face of an ironic Twitter trend in which Snapchat photos and footage of her have been edited to make it seem as if she’s endorsing hatred of gay people. In reality, Brown is one of the most vocal champions of LGTBQ+ rights.

The British star has, as of Wednesday (June 13th), deactivated her official Twitter account which had more than 2.3 million followers. However, a second account, which Brown set up last summer to help tackle bullying with the handle @Milliestopshate, is still active, as is her Instagram account which has 17 million followers.

Millie Bobby Brown has quit Twitter

Although the meme is thought by some to have emerged from within the LGBT community itself, originating as a grimly ironic joke, it seems to have been adopted by sinister social media elements and gotten out of hand.

A similar thing happened to pop singer Demi Lovato a few years back, with photos of her edited and mixed with discriminatory messages against overweight and disabled people.

Meanwhile, Brown, who has played Eleven in the supernatural drama ‘Stranger Things’ since 2016, has hinted at a “coming of age” storyline for her character in the upcoming third season, which is currently filming and is due to arrive by the end of the year.

“It's a beautiful storyline for Eleven this season,” she recently told Variety. “It's really a coming of age for her and understanding what being a normal teenage girl is.”

“I found techniques on how to cry and how to get angry, and I learned so much from Eleven, from those episodes of being isolated, that when I'm back in season three, things happen – stranger things happen.”

