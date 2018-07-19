The very first teaser trailer for the forthcoming 'Godzilla' sequel is unveiled but, before you get too excited, it's worth noting that it gives absolutely nothing away. It's just forty seconds of Millie Bobby Brown's most ominous acting, but we're already eager for the next clip.

Millie Bobby Brown at the Brit Awards

All we get from the plot of 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' is that Project Monarch is still very much active, but it's been hugely compromised. The teaser clip sees a casually dressed Millie as Madison Russell with white wraps on her hands, attempting to access Monarch Sciences via a radio system which appears to be set up in someone's home.

'Hello? Is anyone there? I'm trying to reach... I'm trying to reach Monarch', she stammers into the receiver. In response, the radio explodes with sound; cries for help and noises of destruction frightening her until she's curled up sobbing with her hands over her ears.

Madison is the daughter of paleobiologist Dr. Emma Russell (Vera Farmiga), who wants to learn to communicate with Godzilla and other MUTOs (Massive Unidentified Terrestrial Organisms) and use them to save the environment. In this movie, however, she gets kidnapped by a mysterious group with their own ideas about these creatures.

Madison gets taken too, so it's up to her father and Emma's ex-husband Mark Russell (Kyle Chandler) to save them, enlisting the help of Dr. Ishiro Serizawa (Ken Watanabe) and Dr. Vivienne Graham (Sally Hawkins) from the 2014 movie along the way.

The only other information about the plot of this movie is that it concerns monsters Mothra, Rodan and King Ghidorah, who will no doubt face-off against Godzilla and his Monarch pals in the ultimate showdown. Well, perhaps not the 'ultimate' showdown; after all, 'Godzilla vs. Kong' is yet to arrive in 2020.

'Godzilla 2' has been directed by Michael Dougherty ('Trick 'r Treat', 'Krampus'), with screenwriters Max Borenstein ('Kong: Skull Island') and Zach Shields. Also starring in the film are Bradley Whitford and Charles Dance.

'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' will be released in theatres on May 31st 2019.