'Stranger Things' is without a doubt one of the most popular Netflix original shows available. Through two seasons to-date, creators Matt and Ross Duffers have brought to life the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, and an eclectic bunch of characters, both young and old.

Millie Bobby Brown is looking forward to 'Stranger Things' season 3

One fan-favourite character is Eleven - a young girl played by Millie Bobby Brown, who's been taken in and under the wing of Police Chief Jim Hopper (David Harbour). With a shady past and plenty of people who would rather see her out of the public eye and drawn back into the shadows, Eleven has an uphill battle if she's to enjoy as close to a normal existence as possible.

That's something viewers imagine they'll see in the show's third season, and now Brown has been opening up a little bit more about what audiences can expect from the show's next batch of new episodes.

Speaking with Variety during an appearance at Netflix's FYSee event at Raleigh Studios, the actress teased: "It’s a beautiful storyline for Eleven this season. It’s really a coming of age for her and understanding what being a normal teenage girl is."

She later added during the panel: "I found another side of my acting that I didn’t know about. I found techniques on how to cry and how to get angry, and I learned so much from Eleven, from those episodes of being isolated, that when I’m back Season 3, things happen — stranger things happen. I’m just saying I use that style of acting now and my method of acting for Season 3."

Brown certainly seems passionate about her upcoming narrative, with the actress looking forward to telling the next chapter of Eleven's story. Audiences will be looking to director Shawn Levy to really pull out the best of the character, so that a unique and fresh take on the 'Stranger Things' universe, and its roster of outcasts, can deliver another stellar season.

'Stranger Things' seasons 1-2 are available now on Netflix. We'll bring you more news on season 3 - scheduled for release in 2019 - as and when we get it.