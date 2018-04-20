The world's 100 most influential people have been named for 2018, and making history by landing on that list is Millie Bobby Brown. She was among the artist category, and writing their statement about just how inspirational she is was her good friend and superfan Aaron Paul.

Millie Bobby Brown at the Brit Awards

The 'Stranger Things' star is now the youngest person ever to have made the Time 100 list, being just 14-years-old. But it's well deserved. She joined the likes of Tiffany Haddish, Nicole Kidman, Roseanne Barr, John Krasinski, Cardi B, Hugh Jackman, Meghan Markle and many more on the most respected showbiz list of the year.

'The first time I met Millie Bobby Brown was inside an ice cream shop', Aaron Paul of 'Breaking Bad' fame told Time. 'My wife and I had superfanned her, like most of the public did when they first saw her onscreen in 'Stranger Things'. We asked if she wanted to meet up, and she said yes.'

Millie was 12-years-old at the time and the first season of 'Stranger Things' had aired and become a worldwide Netflix sensation. But it was Millie's role as the telekinetic lab child Eleven that truly stole the show.

'She may have been 12 in years, but her spirit and mind were timeless', Aaron continued. 'A wise woman was speaking from her cherubic face. It was like speaking to a future mentor with a perspective and groundedness that I could only have dreamed of at that age.'

'Maybe that's why she's such an extraordinary actor. She somehow understands the human experience as if she has lived it for a thousand years. I'm proud to know her. To call her a friend. To call her my adopted daughter.'

The young teen is set to make her feature film debut in the 'Godzilla' sequel, 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters', next year and she'll also be returning for the forthcoming third season of 'Stranger Things'.