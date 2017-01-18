It was just a movie 'made by fans, for fans'.
Milla Jovovich is set to appear in the sixth and final movie of the 'Resident Evil' franchise. Fifteen years on from the first movie, she reflects on the totally unexpected and explosive success of the series, which she says began as a movie 'made by fans for fans'.
Milla Jovovich returns for 'Resident Evil: The Final Chapter'
'Resident Evil: The Final Chapter' sees Milla return in her role as zombie ass-kicking former pharmaceutical company operative Alice. She's back in Raccoon City to stand against the Umbrella Corporation who are trying to wipe out the survivors of the T-virus, and it looks like Milla enjoyed her last hurrah in her favourite franchise.
'When we did the first one, it was like a bunch of 'Resident Evil' fans - which is what we were, we all played the game - making this small, indie, European zombie action flick', she recalled. 'We were all just kids having fun playing our favourite video game and doing the movie for it so we had no expectations.
Watch the trailer for 'Resident Evil: The Final Chapter' here:
'We just wanted to make a great 'Resident Evil' movie', she continued. 'No-one knew about the game, by the way, it was so underground and so cool. We kind of figured it was a one-shot deal and we had a great time doing it and, lo and behold, it resonated.' The first film was released in 2002, and went on to be followed by 'Resident Evil: Apocalypse', 'Resident Evil: Extinction', 'Resident Evil: Afterlife' and 'Resident Evil: Retribution.
Director (and Milla's husband) Paul W.S. Anderson returns for 'Resident Evil: The Final Chapter', which follows directly on from events in 2012's 'Resident Evil: Retribution'. Meanwhile, he's also been writing the script for 'Death Race: Anarchy', while Milla has been filming Rob Reiner's Iraq invasion drama 'Shock and Awe' and James Franco sci-fi 'Future World'.
'Resident Evil: The Final Chapter' will be released on January 27th 2017.
