Artist:
Song title: Slide Away
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

Miley Cyrus' latest music video is setting fans' tongues wagging regarding the possible theory that it's littered with references to her split from Liam Hemsworth. What we do know is that 'Slide Away' is the latest single from her forthcoming seventh album 'She Is Miley Cyrus'.

