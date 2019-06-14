Artist:
Song title: On a Roll
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

Miley Cyrus has caused quite the controversy amongst alternative music lovers with her uplifting rendition of Nine Inch Nails' 'Head Like A Hole' performed by her character Ashley O in the new Black Mirror episode 'Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too'. We get it though; out of context 'On a Roll' is a bit of a shock to the system. 

