Miley Cyrus has gone through a number of image transformations over the last few years and it really seems like she has left her controversial 'Bangerz' persona behind. So much so that she is actually seriously embarrassed about her iconic 'Wrecking Ball' video of 2013.

Miley Cyrus at the Women's March

The 24-year-old was invited to play 'Marry, Eff, Kill' with her records on the 'Zach Sang Show' this week. The first set of options was 2008's '7 Things', 2009's 'The Climb' and 2013 number one 'Wrecking Ball'. Needless to say, she wanted to kill her most recent hit.

'That's something you can't take away. Swinging around naked on a wrecking ball lives forever', she says. 'Once you do that in the mass that I did, it's forever. I'm never living that down. I will always be the naked girl on a wrecking ball. No matter how much I frolic with Emu [her dog], I'm always the naked girl on a wrecking ball. Forever. I licked a sledgehammer! I should have thought how long that was gonna have to follow me around.'

In fact, the song brings back such cringey memories that she is actually terrified someone will play it at her funeral; a valid fear given that it is her biggest hit to date. 'That's my worst nightmare is that being played at my funeral', she confessed, admitting that she hasn't opened up about this humiliation before. 'I don't think I've ever let people know my thoughts of what's keeping me up at night.'

However, she did confess to 103.5 KTU KTUphoria in an interview that it is the song she least likes to sing. 'I'll do it but I don't love it', she said. 'It's when you're so stoked on something, you're so happy, and then you have to sing a song that's about a big bummer. And I can never live down that I licked a sledgehammer.'

More: Miley Cyrus unveils 'Malibu'

Miley is set to officially bury that scantily-clad, weed-smoking, party girl image forever with the release of her next album. She has already released the first single from the upcoming record, 'Malibu', which is an exploration of her relationship with fiance Liam Hemsworth.