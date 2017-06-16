Miley Cyrus has revealed that the reason why she’s given up smoking marijuana was because she had a premonition that she would die if she continued using it.

The 24 year old pop star appeared on ‘The Tonight Show’ on Wednesday evening (June 14th), and told host Jimmy Fallon that she turned her back on weed because she had a recurring dream that she got so stoned on ‘Saturday Night Live’ that she dropped dead.

It got to the point that she vowed to give up marijuana forever, and she even started searching the internet for information on whether it is possible to die from the drug.

Miley Cyrus revealed why she gave up weed

“I kept having this nightmare, it was seriously horrible,” she told Fallon. “I had this dream that I would die during my monologue on ‘SNL’ for some reason. That I would just get so stoned that I just died. Which I googled, and that’s never happened. No-one’s ever died from weed, but no-one has ever smoked as much as I did, so they don’t really know!”

From the outside looking in, it seemed as if her habit was getting particularly intense in the second half of 2015, when she was promoting her Miley Cyrus & The Dead Petz album with psych-rockers The Flaming Lips.

More: Miley Cyrus busks in the New York subway with Jimmy Fallon

Having cleaned herself up, she’s currently on the comeback trail with her current single ‘Malibu’, which is the lead track from what’s expected to be her sixth album.

“To sit here, and talk about what I’m doing, I want to be really clear, because I’m actually the most passionate about what I’m doing with this record than I’ve been. This is the most important album that I’ve ever made,” Cyrus continued.

“So I was thinking, if I want to sit on this couch and tell people what I think about my new music, I wanted to sound as smart as I think that I could be, and really explain what I’m doing. And I really just want to sit at home and eat when I’m stoned.”

More: Demi Lovato praises frenemy Miley Cyrus for getting sober