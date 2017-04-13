Miley Cyrus appears to be the latest victim of hackers after nude photos of celebrities, after pics of her were posted online earlier this week.

2017 has already seen a number of female celebs being targeted by co-ordinated hackers, following the likes of Emma Watson, Holly Willoughby and Amanda Seyfried falling victim in recent weeks. On this occasion, the images are said to be of Cyrus posing in the nude in front of a bathroom mirror talking selfies.

Reports indicate that the same group of hackers that targeted Seyfried are the ones that carried out the latest hack on Cyrus, stealing multiple private snaps and posted onto the same website – Celeb Jihad – before taking them down when legal action was threatened.

The 24 year old singer, who is engaged to marry Liam Hemsworth, has not yet officially commented on the matter, and it’s not clear whether the ‘Wrecking Ball’ star intends to take legal action against those responsible.

Beauty and the Beast star Watson had pics taken from her that came from a swimsuit fitting, but her representatives said that, while the images were private, they weren’t actually nude photos, despite initial reports.

‘This Morning’ presenter Willoughby became another high-profile victim back in March, when hackers reportedly threatened to leak the images of the TV host online for “humiliation”.

Of course, while Miley is used to courting controversy with her music and using her body as a part of this, famously performing topless onstage at a secret Alexander Wang warehouse party in 2014 with nothing but tassels on her boobs, nude photo hacking is nevertheless an invasion of her privacy.

