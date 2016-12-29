Miley Cyrus is reportedly keen to embark on a movie project with her fiancé Liam Hemsworth before they get married.
The 24-year-old singer is said to be keen to star in a blockbuster with her 26-year-old fiancée next year before they wed.
A source told Hollywood Life: ''It could be a romantic thing, a comedy, or something in which they play characters who hate each other. But she'd want to do that before getting married because she is happy with how the relationship with Liam is going.''
A movie project wouldn't be unfamiliar ground for the couple as they first met on the set of 'The Last Song' in 2010 and played a rebel teen (Miley) and a popular guy (Liam) who fall in love.
The pair separated in 2013 but got back together two years later and Liam is spending Christmas with Miley and her family.
Liam and Miley have been getting into the festive spirit and the Aussie hunk uploaded a fun picture of the couple in Christmas jumpers and captioned it ''Happy Birthday Jesus'' whilst Miley posted a snap of the duo with their new pet dog, called Dora, and wrote: ''Thinking about how lucky we are to spend Doras first Xmas together as a fam!Our big and beautiful rescue! What a perfect holiday present for your family to ADOPT & SAVE a life! Think about it!''
