Miley Cyrus threw Liam Hemsworth a weed-themed birthday party on Saturday, as the actor turned 27.

The singer and marijuana enthusiast also gave a special shout out to 'Uncle Snoop Dog', whose cannabis company Merry Jane, provided goodie bags for the event.

A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 14, 2017 at 12:15pm PST

In a photo uploaded to her Instagram account, Miley, posing with a cigarette in her mouth, is seen standing in front of a table filled with goodie bags with an illuminated sign reading 'Weed' hanging above her.

She captioned the pic: “@merryjane hooked it up! Wowzyyyyyyyy! Thanks Uncle @snoopdogg for being such a dope ganja innovator.”

Other pics from inside the bash show that the room was decorated with balloons and dollars bills and there was also a model horse. Guests at the party included Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne, who had held an album release party the night before, attended by Miley and Liam.

A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 13, 2017 at 1:30am PST

Earlier in the day Miley had posted a sweet message to Liam, alongside a funny selfie of the couple. “Happiest birthday EVER to my favorite being EVER EVER EVER!" she wrote. "You have been my best friend since the day we met..... I am beyond lucky to share sooooo many animals with you!!! I love you @liamhemsworth.”

The weed-themed bash appears to have been a hit, with Liam's sister-in-law (and wife of older brother Chris) Elsa Pataky writing on Instagram: “Best party ever!! Happy birthday bro liam!!/ que fieston!! feliz cumpleaños bro liam! #liambirthday #cuñadachunga @silvia.serra #rapparty.”

Liam also seems to have enjoyed his big day, later tweeting: “Thanks for all the birthday wishes everyone! Lots of love!”