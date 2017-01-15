The party was a joint celebration with Miley's younger sister Noah.
Miley Cyrus threw Liam Hemsworth a weed-themed birthday party on Saturday, as the actor turned 27.
The singer and marijuana enthusiast also gave a special shout out to 'Uncle Snoop Dog', whose cannabis company Merry Jane, provided goodie bags for the event.
In a photo uploaded to her Instagram account, Miley, posing with a cigarette in her mouth, is seen standing in front of a table filled with goodie bags with an illuminated sign reading 'Weed' hanging above her.
She captioned the pic: “@merryjane hooked it up! Wowzyyyyyyyy! Thanks Uncle @snoopdogg for being such a dope ganja innovator.”
Other pics from inside the bash show that the room was decorated with balloons and dollars bills and there was also a model horse. Guests at the party included Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne, who had held an album release party the night before, attended by Miley and Liam.
Earlier in the day Miley had posted a sweet message to Liam, alongside a funny selfie of the couple. “Happiest birthday EVER to my favorite being EVER EVER EVER!" she wrote. "You have been my best friend since the day we met..... I am beyond lucky to share sooooo many animals with you!!! I love you @liamhemsworth.”
The weed-themed bash appears to have been a hit, with Liam's sister-in-law (and wife of older brother Chris) Elsa Pataky writing on Instagram: “Best party ever!! Happy birthday bro liam!!/ que fieston!! feliz cumpleaños bro liam! #liambirthday #cuñadachunga @silvia.serra #rapparty.”
Liam also seems to have enjoyed his big day, later tweeting: “Thanks for all the birthday wishes everyone! Lots of love!”
