Four years ago, the formerly squeaky-clean Miley Cyrus undertook a daring overhaul of her image and lifestyle, alienating many former fans in the process for her newly-discovered rebellious streak while breaking off with fiancé Liam Hemsworth.

Now, the ex-Disney star has spoken in a candid new interview with Billboard magazine about how she’s given up smoking marijuana and has also quit alcohol. She also admitted that this was a change in her life that she wouldn’t have considered until quite recently.

“I haven’t smoked weed in three weeks, which is the longest I’ve ever [gone without it]” Cyrus said. “I’m not doing drugs, I’m not drinking, I’m completely clean right now! That was just something that I wanted to do.”

On top of her 2013 album Wrecking Ball that ushered in her new image, the 24 year old also collaborated with psychedelic rock act The Flaming Lips on her Dead Petz album, which was completely off the radar as far as pop music went, and involved a lot of references to the drug.

Cyrus is on the comeback trail with her new single, ‘Malibu’, and she revealed in the interview that the track is inspired by Hemsworth, to whom she has been re-engaged since December 2015.

While she described the new song as “sentimental”, she said she had wanted to “put the power back in [her] relationship” after their 2013 split. “And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard. Suddenly you’re like, ‘I don’t recognise you anymore.’ We had to re-fall for each other.”

Miley’s dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, had sparked rumours that his daughter had already married Liam earlier this year with a tweet showing her in a white wedding dress, with the words “happy you’re happy”.

However, Miley’s sister Noah assured people in March that she hadn’t yet tied the knot, with HollywoodLife reporting last month that the two of them were hoping to get hitched later this year.

