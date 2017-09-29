On the day of the release of her brand new album, Miley Cyrus has reflected on her drastic image change from four years ago, saying that 2013’s ‘Wrecking Ball’ and its music video no longer reflect her personality.

Cyrus, whose sixth studio album Younger Now is released on Friday (September 29th), recently rued that she’s “never living down” the song, particularly its raunchy and iconoclastic music video that featured her riding nude on the titular wrecking ball.

“I should be grateful every f***ing day for that song, and I am,” the 24 year old singer reflected in an interview with NME. “I think people look at things that they’ve done and there is this sense of shame, or ‘I wish I wouldn’t have done that’ — not because I’m naked, by the way. It’s because I feel like I’m in a deeper songwriting place.”

Miley Cyrus

“Lyrically, I’m less impressed with that song right now,” she continued. “I feel like it doesn’t reflect who I am now, but that’s fine because it’s not supposed to. I’m sure I’ll say the same thing about this record at some point.”

More: Miley Cyrus explains what we need for a real ‘Party In The USA’

Following the out-and-out pop of Bangerz in 2013, the album that housed the infamous ‘Wrecking Ball’, and the downright weirdness of her Dead Petz project in 2015 with psych-rock act The Flaming Lips, Younger Now is seeing Cyrus embrace her Nashville roots and take a more country-flavoured approach.

“For Bangerz I was so one way, and I did that on Dead Petz too,” she continued. “‘Malibu’ and ‘Younger Now’ are obviously two very different visuals in a way, but what binds them together is that they are both me. Now, I think I have more of an open mind.”

She added: “I don’t have to be so locked into myself because then I’m putting those walls and borders around myself that I tell everyone else not to give in to.”

More: Miley Cyrus’ break-up fantasy