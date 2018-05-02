Miley Cyrus has revealed that she’s going to quit smoking weed, what she called her “first and true love”, in order to focus on her music career properly.

The 25 year old star former ‘Hannah Montana’ star stopped by ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ on Tuesday night (May 1st), and explained to the show’s host that she’s “very focussed” right now on delivering her seventh studio album, which follows hot on the heels of Younger Now which was released last September.

Cyrus described marijuana as “the most magical, amazing thing” and “my first and true love” – but said that she was temporarily kicking it into touch so that she can work more effectively on new music.

“It’s just not for me at this time in my life. But I’m sure there will be a day that I will happily indulge,” she told Kimmel.

Miley Cyrus performing in June 2017

Discussing the munchies, Cyrus revealed that she loves to snack when high – but she won’t touch a packet of peanuts she got on a flight 15 years ago, because they are a special memento.

“They mean something to me!” she explained to a laughing Kimmel. “They represent the beginning of this life for me because I was on my way to LA for the first time to audition for ‘Hannah Montana’.”

My dad was there, my dad was in first [class] and I was in coach and he said he’d throw me a hot peanut from the classy section. And then I said, ‘I already have my own.’ So I’ve just kept them with me forever. No matter how stoned, I don’t snack!”

Cyrus is currently engaged to her fiancé Liam Hemsworth for the second time, having reunited with the actor in late 2016 after they originally called off their year-long marriage plans back in 2013.

