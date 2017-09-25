Miley Cyrus turned one of her biggest hits into a moment of political awareness at the iHeartRadio Festival in Las Vegas this weekend. 'Party In The U.S.A.' became an anthem about how there never will be a party until we can come together and afford everyone the rights and respect that they deserve.

Miley Cyrus arrives at iHeartRadio Music Festival

Following a rendition of her 2013 number one 'We Can't Stop', the 24-year-old proceeded to talk about her own personal fight against injustice and prejudice in the world while on stage at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday (September 23rd 2017), before belting out a rock-infused version of her 2009 song 'Party in the U.S.A.'.

'I've got one more song for you guys, and I thought it would be perfect for tonight, especially right after 'We Can't Stop'', she explained to her audience. 'Because, you know what I won't stop doing? I won't stop fighting for justice for every single person in this entire f***ing place, to be who the f**k that you wanna be, do what the f**k you wanna do, make yourself happy and be who you are to the fullest.'

'We shouldn't be scared of walking down the street. We shouldn't be scared of this violence', she continued. 'We shouldn't be scared of humans against humans, treating animals so poorly, think that the world is f***ing disposable. It's not; there's one and there's one of each of you.'

She added that a number of words were going to flash up on the screen, promoting love and equality. 'It's not a 'Party in the U.S.A.' if we don't have all these things that are gonna come up on the screen', she said. 'It's not a 'Party in the U.S.A.' if we don't have equality, unity, justice, compassion, kindness, opportunity, healthcare, education, non-violence. So f**k yeah, it will be a 'Party in the U.S.A.' We'll see it. And if we all f***ing come together we'll f***ing make sure that it is, because I'm not giving up. We can't stop.'

She ended the set by showering the audience with red, white and blue confetti. And if that's not the ultimate mic-drop moment, we don't know what is.