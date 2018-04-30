It's normal to feel regret about something you did in the past, but Miley Cyrus is taking that one step further by regretting that she regretted a controversial photoshoot she did ten years ago. She's taking back the apology she sent out at the time of the shoot because she has zero shame about it.

Miley Cyrus at the Vanity Fair Oscars party

The 25-year-old caused controversy back in 2008 when she posed apparently topless for the June issue Vanity Fair, with just a satin bedsheet covering her torso. It was a beautiful shot by Annie Leibovitz, but that didn't stop the press attacking her for besmirching the name of Disney and the Hannah Montana franchise.

She actually ended up apologising for the shot. 'I took part in a photo shoot that was supposed to be 'artistic' and now, seeing the photographs and reading the story, I feel so embarrassed', she had said in a statement to the New York Post. 'I never intended for any of this to happen and I apologize to my fans who I care so deeply about.'

data-lang="en"> IM NOT SORRY



Fuck YOU #10yearsago pic.twitter.com/YTJmPHKwLX — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) April 29, 2018

Any embarrassment that she had then has swiftly faded now though as Miley posted the cover of the paper to her Twitter account this week with the caption: 'I'm not sorry. F**k you'.

Of course, the issue has been raised amongst fans once again. Some agree with Miley and believe that the shot was artistic and innocent, arguing that there was nothing seductive about the pose, while others still think it was wrong of the magazine to 'sexualise' a 15-year-old girl.

More: Miley Cyrus confesses she's NOT pregnant

Regardless of what her followers think though, Miley has been having a lot of fun posting throwback photos from her early career. She really doesn't have any regrets about how she has lived her life - except for maybe that 'Wrecking Ball' video - and neither should she have.