In addition to their ugly Christmas jumper parties and their cute Instagram pics, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are continuing to spread good cheer this festive season, dropping in to a children’s hospital in San Diego for a surprise visit this week.

The star couple went to Rady Children’s Hospital in the city on Thursday (December 29th) for a visit in conjunction with Miley’s Happy Hippie Foundation. The 24 year old singer teased the “very special day” just a few hours before sharing three pictures via her Instagram page of her and her fiancé entertaining the young patients.

“Thank you for having us today! Beautiful children everywhere! @liamhemsworth is OFFICIALLY a #happyhippie !!!! @happyhippiefdn,” she wrote.

The hospital itself also gave a shout-out to the couple, sharing a Facebook message thanking Liam and Miley, alongside a video montage of their visit. “Today we received a surprise special visit from a couple of people you might recognize! Thank you to Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth and The Happy Hippie Foundation for bringing joy and laughter to our patients!”

Cyrus founded the Happy Hippie Foundation in September 2014 in order to help troubled youngsters fighting homelessness, prejudice around LGBTQ and other difficulties.

“My parents always made Christmas about others and I hope you find it in your heart to do the same! @happyhippiefdn is what I am most thankful for this year because of the purpose it gives me,” she recently said about the organisation.

“Without it I would feel so lost and useless on this planet! Thank you to all those who support our mission and I hope EVERYONE has a magically Merry whatever you celebrate!!!!!! #celebrateloveveryday.”

She and Hemsworth, with whom she reunited at the end of 2015, are expected to get married at some point in 2017.

