She launched the title single and video last week.
Miley Cyrus is finally returning with her first commercial album in four years this Fall, and last week unveiled the video to the title single 'Younger Now'. She's definitely turned to a more conservative image and the song is all about her transition from America's sweetheart to controversial pop icon and back again.
Miley Cyrus performing at iHeartSummer
The 24-year-old's sixth studio album 'Younger Now' reunites her with producer Oren Yoel and follows her self-released 2015 album 'Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz', though more memorably her number one pop release 'Bangerz'. She's already released summer earworm 'Malibu' from the new record, as well as promotional single 'Inspired'.
The 'Younger Now' video features carnival imagery, pole dancing and a 50s edge to her style. She's paying respect to her old image, as told in the song lyrics, insisting that she doesn't regret anything about her 'Bangerz' days but she's definitely had a huge transformation. Plus, she doesn't shy away from androgyny with some of her outfits, expressing her own gender-fluidity with pride.
There's a strong country flair to the record, taking her back to her Nashville roots - she even teams up with her godmother and country legend Dolly Parton for one song entitled 'Rainbowland', possibly referencing the latter's famous quote: 'If you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain.'
Perhaps it's being back in her hometown that has influenced the tone of the new album. She's just bought a beautiful farmhouse outside the city for a cool $5.8 million; a stark contrast to the Malibu property her fiance Liam Hemsworth owns.
Miley's next live gig is at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 22nd. She'll be performing alongside the likes of Coldplay, The Weeknd, P!nk, Harry Styles, Kings of Leon and Kesha.
'Younger Now' is out on September 29th 2017 through RCA Records.
