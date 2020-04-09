Miley Cyrus FaceTimed her hairstylist for tips on cutting her own hair.

The 'Slide Away' hitmaker has been staying at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, but was in desperate need of hair help after she attempted to cut her own bangs and was left unhappy with the result.

Instead of going it alone the second time, Miley called on celebrity hairstylist Sally Hershberger for assistance, who contacted her over FaceTime to talk through the process of trimming her locks.

Sally told POPSUGAR: ''Miley called and also commented on my Instagram post to let me know that she had butchered her bangs. The initial issue was that Miley's bangs were too short and because she used thinning shears, her bangs started to pop up.''

On the call, Miley went in to trim her bangs for the second time, with Sally guiding her the whole way through.

Earlier this week, the 27-year-old singer was left disappointed after she cut her own hair and ended up with her bangs far too short for her liking.

Miley compared herself to Joe Exotic - the zookeeper who recently shot to fame as the subject of the Netflix documentary 'Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness' - and said she's glad no-one will be seeing her with her new trim because she's self-isolating.

Speaking on her Instagram Live talk show 'Bright Minded', she told reality star Kristin Cavallari and hairstylist Justin Anderson: ''I ended up reading a book about activities to do during quarantine that don't involve doing your own hair, but it was already too late. Lucky for me, I'm not going to be seeing anyone.''