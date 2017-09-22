Miley Cyrus has fantasised about a breakup in her new singe 'Week Without You'.

The 24-year-old pop star - who is engaged to Liam Hemsworth - sings about a hypothetical split in the catchy new track, which looks at the positive sides of ending a romance.

In the defiant first verse of the tune - taken from her upcoming new album 'Younger Now' - she belts out the words: ''If I spent a week without you, bet you'd wonder what I'd do. I think that I'd start going out, get caught kissing other dudes.''

In the lyrics, Miley sings about all the things she'd be able to do if she was single, and hints that it is heartbreak that got her wondering about life away from love.

She croons: ''I know that I gave you my heart, but you stomped it to the ground. And that's what got me wondering what it's like to not have you around.''

Despite the song, Miley is currently very much in love with her 27-year-old actor fiance Liam, whom she reconciled with in late 2014 after some time apart.

The 'See You Again' singer previously insisted despite being so happy with her man, she isn't hearing wedding bells just yet.

Miley explained she has ''too much living to do'' before she decides to walk down the aisle and settle down.

She said: ''I don't envision marriage. I'm 24. I hope I get to live a little bit more. I have too much living to do [before I get married]. Three years ago, if you'd asked me if I'd be here, this happy with this man, I'd have been stunned.

''I'm just riding this out. In some relationships, you lose yourself by being with someone else. Actually, it made me find myself more. I have no idea what the next three years will bring, but if it's possible to get even happier, I'll take it.''